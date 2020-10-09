Fresno Bee Logo
Boy, 6, bruised, beaten and tortured by mother and her boyfriend, Selma police say

A Selma couple have been arrested on suspicion of torturing a little boy.

Officers were dispatched on Thursday to a call involving the welfare of a child, according to a news release sent Friday by the Selma Police Department.

Police found a 6-year-old boy with multiple external injuries consisting of severe bruising, abrasions and swelling to his face, head and body.

The child’s mother, Reyna Monique Rodriguez, 26, and her boyfriend Rocky Alan Stainette, 24, were taken into custody and face multiple felony charges, including torture and mayhem, and child endangerment.

The couple, who live in Selma but are from Kings County, were booked at the Fresno County Jail.

Stainette’s bail was set at $450,000 and Rodriguez’s bail was at $25,000, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office jail log.

The child was turned over to Emergency Medical Services and transported to a hospital after police found him.

The boy is in the care and custody of Child Protective Services.

