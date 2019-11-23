Crime

Alleged drunk driver leads police on chase in U-Haul, Visalia police say

A 26-year-old man suspected of DUI crashed a U-Haul into a fence early Saturday while trying to evade an officer, Visalia police said.

Joseph Edward Valdez allegedly ran a stop sign in the area of Burke and Goshen streets just before 5 a.m., police said in a news release.

An officer tried to pull him over, but Valdez continued on Burke, briefly yielding at Douglas Avenue before leading the officer on a short pursuit, cops said.

The U-Haul eventually crashed into a fence outside a house at Ferguson Street. Valdez allegedly attempted to run, but was captured a short distance away.

Valdez was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, reckless driving, driving under the influence, hit and run and resisting arrest.

Police say no one was injured.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPanoo
