Crime
Alleged drunk driver leads police on chase in U-Haul, Visalia police say
A 26-year-old man suspected of DUI crashed a U-Haul into a fence early Saturday while trying to evade an officer, Visalia police said.
Joseph Edward Valdez allegedly ran a stop sign in the area of Burke and Goshen streets just before 5 a.m., police said in a news release.
An officer tried to pull him over, but Valdez continued on Burke, briefly yielding at Douglas Avenue before leading the officer on a short pursuit, cops said.
The U-Haul eventually crashed into a fence outside a house at Ferguson Street. Valdez allegedly attempted to run, but was captured a short distance away.
Valdez was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, reckless driving, driving under the influence, hit and run and resisting arrest.
Police say no one was injured.
Comments