Hanford woman, possibly DUI, arrested after pursuit, crash near Selma

A woman allegedly speeding down Highway 43 crashed her car in Selma on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Deputies witnessed a woman speeding and weaving out of traffic on Highway 43 on Friday afternoon, but by the time they caught up to her, she had crashed her car under an overpass, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s and from Hanford, was being investigated for driving under the influence.

She was first spotted speeding down Highway 43 around 2:30 p.m. by a deputy in an unmarked car, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

She was allegedly passing cars while traveling at speeds of 100 mph to 120 mph and forcing drivers off the road as she crossed the double yellow lines near Elkhorn Avenue.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

As the deputy radioed a marked car that was farther ahead on Highway 43, the woman passed that deputy in the marked car, Botti said. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and siren and pursued the woman, but Botti said he was unsure if the woman realized she was being pursued because of her speed.

She allegedly blew through a red light near Highway 99 in Selma and clipped a car that was making a left-hand turn onto the highway. Her car slammed into a pillar under the overpass, Botti said.

A woman allegedly speeding down Highway 43 crashed her car in Selma on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

The man in the clipped car was not hurt. As deputies approached the woman’s car, they smelled the odor of marijuana, Botti said. She was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and looking into DUI as a possibility. The Selma Police Department assisted with the crash investigation.

The area of Highland and Floral avenues was closed while officials cleared the area.