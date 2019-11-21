Missing Fresno County girl may be headed to Mexico, police said

Missing 14-year-old Viviana Juarez. Special to The Bee

Mendota police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl, Viviana Juarez.

The teen was last seen walking from her home to Mendota High School around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said she may have been on her way to Mexicali or Sinoloa, Mexico, with Octavio Lujano, 23, at the time of her disappearance. Lujano has since been located.

Viviana is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing an unknown shirt, light blue jeans with tears to the front, and a light gray and red Victoria’s Secret PINK backpack.

Anyone with information about where she may be, or who may have seen her, is asked to call Lt. Kevin Smith at the Mendota Police Department Dispatch Center at 559-655-4294. The case number is 19-5323.