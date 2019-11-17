Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno. Neighbors on edge after violence

Deadly gunshots reportedly rang out Sunday overnight at a southeast Fresno apartment complex where a large party had been held, according to several neighbors in the area.

Police detectives offered no information as they entered into the apartment complex on Dwight Way, east of Ninth Street, around 11 a.m. Sunday. A police spokesman confirmed the homicide investigation but declined to provide details, saying investigators would release information on Monday.

The violence, however, left neighbors troubled.

Multiple area residents said many cars lined the streets beginning early Saturday in connection with a large gathering that lasted until the gunshots rang out the next morning.

One woman who declined to be named out of safety concerns said she heard at least three gunshots fired as early as 3:40 a.m. Then a car sped away west on Dwight past her house, she said.

Veronica Torres, 40, also said she heard a car racing away and said the vehicle had a distinct noise. Torres, who spent the night with family at a home neighboring the apartments, said she heard as many as six gunshots around the same time. She said she first thought the sounds were from someone knocking on her door.

“It was heard deep inside the house,” Torres said in Spanish.

Several neighbors said police knocked on their doors, but they had not seen what happened until they woke up.

Police tape kept some residents inside their homes as detectives continued their investigation. A Crime Scene Investigations unit also was on scene Sunday. The shooting happened a few blocks west of the Southeast Fresno police substation.