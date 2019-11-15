Cold-case double murder suspect walks free after DA declines to file charges

Jose Zepeda Fresno County Sheriff's Office

The suspect in a 2008 Parlier double murder case was released from custody Friday after the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against him.

Jose Zepeda, 42, was arrested earlier this week by detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe that Zepeda is responsible for the deaths of Gilberto Coria Bustos, 25, and Malaquias Pacheco Flores, 24. They were shot to death in November 2008 in what was suspected of being a drug deal gone bad, according to a sheriff’s department spokesman.

Zepeda was arrested in Bakersfield after a sheriff’s detective who focuses on cold case crimes located Zepeda, who was on probation on an arson charge.

Steve Wright, a spokesman for District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, said that the office “declined to file charges due to insufficient evidence.”