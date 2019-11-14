Crime
Police investigating Visalia shooting after man dies
Visalia police are investigating a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night.
Officers responded around 10:06 p.m. to the 3800 block of north Chinowth Street for shots fired, according to a news release.
During the investigation, police determined a man had been shot and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center by a private vehicle.
The man, whose identity was not released, died of his injuries.
Anyone with information may contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559- 713-4738.
