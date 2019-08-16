Visalia man guilty of molesting children, faces 380 years to life

A Tulare County jury found Steven Wing, 66, of Visalia guilty of 12 counts of child molestation. OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY, COUNTY OF TULARE

A repeat sex offender with prior convictions was found guilty Friday of 12 counts of child molestation in a Tulare County courtroom.

Steven Wing, 66, of Visalia was found guilty of sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old or younger and eight counts of a lewd act with a minor under 14 years old, according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also found special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that the defendant was a habitual sex offender. Wing had a prior conviction for lewd acts upon a minor under age 14 from November 1985.

Each count is a felony and considered a strike offense.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crimes happened throughout Tulare County between Feb. 1 2015 and July 21, 2017.

One of the victims, a girl, was 4 to 6 years old at the time of the crime, the release said.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 13 in Tulare County Superior Court. Wing faces 380 years to life in state prison and will be required to continue to register as a sex offender.