Police arrest South Valley woman who had been on run after death of baby with meth in system

Chelsea Becker Kings County Jail

A South Valley woman has been taken into custody early Wednesday on a murder charge after her newborn baby was found to have died with methamphetamine in his system.

Hanford police had been looking for Chelsea Cheyenne Becker since Monday on an arrest warrant. Baker, 25, was arrested in Visalia, Hanford police reported.

The arrest took place after authorities received a tip that Becker was in area of the Tachi Palace in Lemoore. Video surveillance confirmed the report.

She was subsequently arrested in the 1000 block of Lark Street in Visalia and booked into the Kings County jail, where she is being held on a bail of $5 million.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police said Baker’s infant boy was stillborn at a local hospital when delivered Sept. 10.

A coroner’s report said the baby had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system. Police said an investigation established that Becker has a history of drug abuse and that multiple children have been removed from her custody.