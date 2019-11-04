Kings baby dies with meth in system. Mom sought on murder charge

Chelsea Cheyenne Becker Hanford Police Department

Hanford police are searching for a woman whose newborn died, possibly while exposed to methamphetamine, on murder charges.

She was identified as Chelsea Cheyenne Becker, 25.

Police said the infant boy was stillborn at a local hospital when delivered on Sept. 10. A coroner’s report said that the baby had toxic levels of the stimulant in his system. Police said an investigation established that Becker has a history of drug abuse and that multiple children have been removed from her custody. Becker reportedly told investigators that she used methamphetamine just three days before the baby was delivered. Becker is now sought on a $5 million arrest warrant. She is known to frequent the Tachi Palace in Lemoore, the City of Hanford and the Dinuba area. Anyone with information about Becker is asked to call 559-585-2540. Police asked that she not be contacted directly.

