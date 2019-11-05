Madera woman faces 16 years for aiding production of child porn

A Madera woman Tuesday was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison by a federal court judge for aiding and abetting the production of child pornography.

Ashley Maddox, 32, was sentenced by Judge Dale A. Drozd. She pleaded guilty in May to one count of the crime.

She was arrested after she came to the attention of investigators during the prosecution of a Florida offender. The court found that Maddox requested videos of the offender abusing a child in his care. She also asked him to commit specific acts with the child.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office assisted federal investigators in the case.

