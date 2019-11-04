Armed domestic violence suspect surrenders after 5-hour standoff with SWAT

Robert Vancamp The Fresno Bee

A Tivy Valley man surrendered to a Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT team early Monday after a five-hour standoff that began as a domestic violence incident.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti identified the suspect as 63-year-old Robert Vancamp.

Vancamp, who was armed with a shotgun, walked out of the home in the 2700 block of North Piedra Road about 3 a.m. and surrendered to deputies, Botti said.

The incident began about 7:30 p.m., when it was reported that Vancamp had beaten his wife and refused to allow her to leave the home. She eventually was able to contact a relative, who helped get her to safety.

As the SWAT team arrived, crisis negotiators were able to speak to Vancamp several times and eventually persuaded him to leave the house, Botti said.

Vancamp was booked on charges of injuring a spouse, false imprisonment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.