A woman was detained Thursday morning after a man was stabbed in the upper body in southwest Fresno.

Police were trying to determine whether the woman was the assailant or a victim in the incident, which took place near Kearney Boulevard and Fruit Avenue.

Lt. Mark Hudson said detectives were working to clarify the chain of events that led to the stabbing and whether it was a case of domestic violence.

