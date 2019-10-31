CHP: DUI suspect fatally shot after he pulls gun on officer on Highway 41

A California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a DUI suspect after the man pulled a firearm on the officer during a DUI investigation south of Fresno late Wednesday.

The CHP said the suspect was a 22-year-old man believed to be from Clovis.

Highway 41 was closed Thursday morning from Manning Avenue to Floral Avenue. It was not known when the roadway would reopen.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the deadly incident began about 11:30 p.m. following a read-end crash involving two vehicles. Two people in a vehicle that was struck by the suspect were injured when their vehicle overturned. A CHP officer arrived and suspected that the other driver was under the influence, and was conducting a field sobriety test when the uncooperative suspect pulled out a handgun. The officer drew his weapon, and fired several shots, wounding the man who died after he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Salas said it was unclear whether the suspect fired any shots from his weapon. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the incident.