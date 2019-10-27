Deputy involved in shooting in Porterville, sheriff’s office says

A deputy was involved in a shooting in Porterville on Sunday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Details are preliminary, but deputies arrived to the 200 block of S. Leggett St. around 7:20 p.m. for what the sheriff’s office described as a family disturbance.

The deputy was involved in a shooting, but it was not clear whether anyone was injured.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux requested the Porterville Police Department take over the investigation, according to a news release.

No other details were immediately available.