Tulare jury: Man guilty of murder in 2017 DUI crash that killed his woman passenger

Jesus Suazo Tulare County District Attorney's Office

A Tulare County Jury Friday convicted Jesus Suazo, 27, of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and felony DUI after he killed in female passenger in May of 2017 when he crashed into agricultural machinery whlle driving at an estimated speed of 100 m.p.h.

The crash took place about 1 a.m. on Highway 99 and Road 200 near Tulare. The woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Suazo ran from the wreckage was captured hiding in nearby farm equipment. He had a prior DUI conviction from 2014, and was eligible for the murder charge because of California Law.

He will be sentenced in December.

