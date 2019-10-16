Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for DUI crash that killed 1-year old

Timothy McDarment, 51, was sentenced to life in prison for a DUI crash that killed one-year old Ezriyan Soto in 2017. Office of District Attorney, County of Tulare

A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for his role in a 2017 DUI crash that killed a 1-year-old boy and left two women injured.

A jury last month found Timothy McDarment, 51, guilty of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

There were special allegations that McDarment fled the scene and that he caused injury to more than one victim, according to a according to a statement from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Under California law, McDarment will be eligible for parole after 22 years, the statement said.

An investigation showed that McDarment had a blood alcohol content of .13% two hours after the crash, in which his Jeep struck a smaller car that Ezriyan Soto was riding in. McDarment fled the scene, but was followed by bystanders and taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol.

He had three prior DUI convictions and was on probation at the time of crash, according to the DA’s office.

In a statement, read in court during sentencing, Ezriyan’s mother described the trauma of the crash.

“Nobody can fathom the pain that I feel unless they have lost a child,” she wrote.

She never got to take her son to the beach or the zoo and he never got to go to school, she wrote.

She also expressed outrage at McDarment.

“I have thought about forgiveness, but I cannot ever forgive this so-called man because he has no remorse for his actions and worse he has not taken responsibility for his actions. I’ve looked into his eyes and all I see is cowardice motive,” she wrote.

“I will never understand his actions or that anyone could ever believe it is OK to get drunk out of their mind and then go operate a motor vehicle.”

District attorney Tim Ward called the statement “the most powerful indictments of driving under the influence I have ever read.”

“Please, be responsible on the road.”