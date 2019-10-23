Driver arrested on DUI-marijuana charges after Fresno bicyclist killed

A Fresno woman was arrested on DUI charges late Tuesday night after a bicyclist was struck and killed just south of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP alleges that Korina Machuca, 31, was high on marijuana at the time of the 9 p.m. crash, which took place as Machuca was northbound on South Cherry Avenue, south of East North Avenue in a 2014 Nissan Altima. The unidentified bicyclist was northbound in front of the Altima when he was struck from behind by Machuca, according to the report, and died at the scene. After the impact, the Altima veered off the roadway and struck a chain link fence.

The CHP said an officer detected the odor of marijuana and a roadside examination determined that Machuca was under the influence of the drug. She was booked into the Fresno County jail.

