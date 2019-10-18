Pedestrian killed by train near Fresno City College

A pedestrian died Friday after he was struck and killed by a freight train on tracks just east of Fresno City College at North Blackstone and East McKinley avenues, Fresno police reported.

The incident took place about noon. The man was struck just west of the tracks, but emergency workers arrived east of the tracks and were forced to climb over the train to reach him.

The rescue workers initiated CPR and rushed the man to Community Regional Medical Center, but Lt. Mark Hudson confirmed that he did not survive.

The victim was not immediately identified.

