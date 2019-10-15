Young brothers shot in backseat of car as family drives home from church in Selma

Two young brothers were shot in the backseat of a car Sunday night in Selma, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the unknown suspect or suspects.

One boy had injuries to his legs, and the other to an arm. The brothers, age 6 and 7, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where they were listed in stable condition. They are expected to make a full recovery, Selma Police Chief Myron Dyck said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. around the 2300 block of Valley View Street. The boys’ parents flagged down responding officers in the 2200 block of Yerba Street.

The parents of the boys, who were not hurt, were driving home from a church service when they were fired upon, Dyck said. The shooting could be a case of mistaken identity, he said, being “at the wrong place at the wrong time.” The case remains under investigation.

“Detectives are following up with witnesses and searching for cameras in the area,” police said in a news release. “A white vehicle was seen driving through the area and is believed to be involved in the incident. The vehicle was possibly involved in a different incident earlier in the evening in Selma.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Figueroa at the Selma Police Department at 559-896-2525.