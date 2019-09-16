Man injured in central Fresno shooting. Police investigating

Fresno police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a shooting Monday morning that injured a man in his 20s.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Fairmont Avenue, near Shaw and Marks avenues in central Fresno, said Fresno Police spokesman Lt. Mark Hudson.

The injured African American man was struck by a bullet in his upper torso, Hudson said. His injury is considered non-life threatening. He is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

The man was standing outside his apartment when he was shot, Hudson said. Several rounds were fired, with some shots striking his apartment and another apartment next door.

Detectives are working to determine if the crime was a drive-by shooting or if one of more suspects walked up to the location, Hudson said.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).