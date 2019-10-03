Fresno County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to women

Luis Armando Guizar Esparza was arrested Wednesday at a Reedley Shopping Center where he attempted to approach a female. Police intervened and arrested Esparza and booked him into Fresno County jail. Reedley Police Department

A 21-year-old Orange Cove man was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to several women in three cities.

Luis Armando Guizar Esparza was arrested Wednesday at the Reedley Shopping Center after attempting to approach a woman. Police intervened and arrested Esparza and booked him into Fresno County Jail.

Esparza allegedly approached a woman Sept. 21 at the Reedley Shopping Center at 1500 E. Manning Ave. He then asked the woman for directions and the woman realized he was exposing himself while sitting in his vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the Reedley Police Deparrtment.

Later in the day, a second woman said she had a similar incident on Sept. 19, police said.

On Sept. 30, a third woman saw a post on NextDoor (a social media site used by Reedley Police Department to communicate with the community) and told police she was confronted by Esparza at the shopping center parking lot on Sept. 26.

Reedley police checked the NextDoor posts and identified a fourth woman who had a similar incident at the shopping center and contacted her.

All of the victims gave the same description of the suspect, his vehicle and his actions.

Reedley police said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Sanger Police Department had similar incidents in their jurisdictions.

Authorities were able to identify Esparza as the suspect and had him under surveillance Wednesday before his arrest. He has been charged for three counts of stalking, two counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He was released from jail on bond Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone with information regarding the case should contact Detective Cesar Cardenas or Sgt. Bryan Pelayo with the Reedley Police department at 559-637-4250.