Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing Fresno County sex offender

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Kenyon, 53, who is a sex offender and reportedly failed to update his new address, as required by law.

He was last living near Tulare and Locan avenues in Fresno.

Kenyon was previously convicted of rape and was released from prison in 1988, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a news release.

Kenyon is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. He may have a mustache.

Anyone who knows the location of Kenyon is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $1,000.

Kenyon is listed on https://www.meganslaw.ca.gov.