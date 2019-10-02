Tulare mom pleads guilty to having sex with two teenage boys, could spend four years in prison

Coral Lytle, 42, of Tulare pleaded guilty to 21 counts of sex-related charges involving two teenage boys. Lytle could spend up to four years in prison. She will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Coral Lytle, the Tulare mom accused of having sex with two teenage boys, has pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts of sex-related charges.

Lytle, 42, could spend up to four years in prison and have to register as a lifetime sex offender, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. She is schedule to be sentenced on Nov. 4.

The Tulare mother was charged with 21 felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation and contacting a minor for sex. Court records show the incidents happened in 2017 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

The teenage victims were freshmen at Redwood High School in Visalia and boyfriends of her daughters, according to court records.

Lytle’s attorney Greg Hagopian could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but had previously expressed disappointment that the court did not honor a plea agreement he made with a judge who has since retired. As part of that deal, Lytle would have only received one year in county jail, five years probation and a suspended six-year sentence, in exchange for a no-contest plea.

Adding to Lytle’s troubles, she was charged in July with four misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for buying alcohol and tobacco. Court records show the incident took place between Feb. 1, 2019 and June 6, 2019.