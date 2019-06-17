Tulare mom will go to trial over charges she had sex with two teenage boys

Coral Lytle, 41, of Tulare has been charged with 21 felony counts of sex-related crimes involving two teenage boys.

A Tulare mom charged with multiple sex-related charges involving two teenage boys has withdrawn her plea of no contest and is going to trial after all.

The decision came after Judge Juliet Boccone on Monday denied a motion by Coral Lytle’s attorney to honor a plea deal made with a previous judge. That deal would have given the 41-year-old Lytle one year in county jail, five years probation and a suspended six-year sentence, in exchange for a no contest plea.

With no deal in hand, defense attorney Greg Hagopian withdrew his client’s plea and entered a not guilty plea. Lytle, who is out on bail, will return to court July 24 to set a date for her trial.

“She (Lytle) is disappointed, and I think most people would be disappointed especially when you have been given a promise by a judge and it is not fulfilled,” Hagopian said.

If found guilty on all the charges, Lytle faces up to 17 years in state prison.





Lytle was charged with 21 felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation and contacting a minor for sex. Court records show the incidents happened in 2017 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

The teenage boys were freshmen at Redwood High School in Visalia and were boyfriends of her daughters, according to court records.

She would meet them in parks, parking lots and even pick them up from their homes to have sex. One of the victims testified during the preliminary hearing that Lytle drove to his home to pick him up. He snuck out and they drove to her house. The next day, she drove him back at 5 a.m. and his parents never knew.

Lytle was also accused of sending the boys nude photos of herself. When asked why she did it, Lytle said in court documents that she was still dealing with the death of her sister and was battling low self-esteem.