One dead and five injured, including children, in suspected DUI crash, the CHP says

A drunken-driving crash left one person dead and five others injured - including two children - near Lake Kaweah, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal Tulare County crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 198 just west of Road 248.

The identity of the deceased, a 61-year-old Visalia woman, has not been released, pending the notification of her family. She died at the scene.

CHP said she was the sole passenger in a 2001 Mercedes C200 sedan driven by Joshua Young, 37, of Visalia, who received major injuries after the front of his car struck the front of an SUV. CHP investigators believe Young was under the influence of alcohol, officers said in a statement.

While attempting to pass a car in front of him while traveling west on Highway 198, Young pulled into the eastbound lane going approximately 80 mph and struck an oncoming 2011 GMC Yukon head-on.

The driver of that SUV, Keely Stidham, 56, of Tulare received minor injuries, as did two children in the vehicle, a 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy.

The five people injured in the crash were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

Young was booked into the Tulare County jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and drunken driving with a blood-alcohol level of more than .20 causing injury, both felonies. He remained in custody Monday with bail set at $100,000, according to booking records.