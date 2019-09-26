Crime
State agents seize thousands of vaping cartridges in Fresno
Agents from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control on Wednesday seized thousand of vaping cartridges from a smoke shop in Fresno’s Tower District.
Alex Traverso, a bureau spokesman, confirmed that the raid took place at the shop in the 500 block of East Oliver Avenue.
“Our investigators seized more than 2,000 illegal vape cartridges and packaging for another 4,000,” said Traverso. He did not provide additional details about the operation.
Vaping and devices associated with the practice have been under intense scrutiny following hundreds of cases of illnesses and at least 12 deaths possibly related to the practice.
A worker inside the store Thursday declined to provide any comments about the state operation.
