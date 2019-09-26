State agents seize thousands of vaping cartridges in Fresno

Trump administration to propose ban on e-cigarette flavors During a briefing on September 11, 2019, President Donald Trump said his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a surge in underage vaping. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a briefing on September 11, 2019, President Donald Trump said his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a surge in underage vaping.

Agents from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control on Wednesday seized thousand of vaping cartridges from a smoke shop in Fresno’s Tower District.

Alex Traverso, a bureau spokesman, confirmed that the raid took place at the shop in the 500 block of East Oliver Avenue.

“Our investigators seized more than 2,000 illegal vape cartridges and packaging for another 4,000,” said Traverso. He did not provide additional details about the operation.

Vaping and devices associated with the practice have been under intense scrutiny following hundreds of cases of illnesses and at least 12 deaths possibly related to the practice.

A worker inside the store Thursday declined to provide any comments about the state operation.