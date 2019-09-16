Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County

Watch Gov. Gavin Newsom explain executive order cracking down on vaping industry Gov. Gavin Newsom explains his executive order to increase regulation on the e-cigarette industry during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Gavin Newsom explains his executive order to increase regulation on the e-cigarette industry during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

A Tulare County resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes, the Tulare County Public Health Office reported Monday.

The announcement came just a few hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on vaping awareness.

The name and age of the Tulare County resident was not released.

“With sadness, we report that there has been a death of a Tulare County resident suspected to be related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping,” said Dr. Karen Haught, a Tulare County Public Health Officer.

The Tulare County Public Office said there have been three reports of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in Tulare County, along with similar illness nationwide.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, nausea, fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

Haught warned “all residents that any use of e-cigarettes poses a possible risk to the health of the lungs and can potentially cause severe lung injury that may even lead to death.”

“Anyone considering vaping should be aware of the serious potential risk associated with vaping,” she said.