‘Person of interest’ in the shooting of a 3-year-old gets arrested

Coalinga Police Department

A young man who authorities believe is connected to the shooting of a 3-year-old has been identified.

Joseph “Jose” Andrade Ramos, 19, was arrested Wednesday for multiple charges, including threatening a law enforcement officer and having three outstanding no bail warrants.

Ramos, who is from Coalinga, was detained by Coalinga police after they tracked him to a motel in Avenal.

Officers identified Ramos as a person of interest in Monday’s shooting of a little girl and questioned his involvement at police headquarters.

Ramos, who also was arrested for making criminal threats and committing two counts of battery, was booked into Coalinga jail. He could face additional charges.