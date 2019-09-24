Coalinga drive-by: Baby girl, 3, shot as she was held by dad

A 3-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting late Monday night as she was being held by her father inside a Coalinga home, police report.

Police learned of the incident as the father rushed into police headquarters holding the toddler. Police believe the shooting, in the 400 block of East Pleasant Street, was gang-related.

Police immediately called for an ambulance, and the little girl was airlifted to Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center.

A police spokesman said the shooting took place about 10:35 p.m. as the girl was lying on her father’s chest when someone fired five rounds into the house. One bullet hit the child in the shoulder. Another bullet went through the house and stuck a neighbor’s home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police want anyone with information to call 559-935-1525.