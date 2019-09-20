Fresno police investigating early morning shooting at gas station

Stock photo

Fresno police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that happened at an AM-PM mini-mart.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Lt. Mark Hudson said the incident was reported at 1:45 a.m. at the 1212 Fresno St. store.

After officers arrived at the scene, a security guard informed them a female had gone inside the convenience store and said someone was shooting from a nearby concrete wall.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers found shell cases behind the wall to the east of the store.

Officers learned a silver Chevy Impala had left the parking lot. They later made contact with the driver, after the car had ran out of gas.

Police say the car had been hit by the shots, and the driver was fleeing when he drove away.

“His front right tire appeared to be hit by the fire,” he said.

A fuel pump was also struck by gunfire.