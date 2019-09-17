Valley woman gets life in prison for killing girl, grandmother on Easter trip

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A South Valley woman who drove drunk and killed a young girl and a grandmother in a 2016 crash was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Cheyenne Wyllie, 28, had a .21 percent alcohol level when she ran a stop sign and slammed into a minivan with a Las Vegas family. Angelita Espinosa, 69, and Jamie Espinosa, 10, were killed. The young girl’s parents, George and Charlotte Espinosa, were also hurt.

Last month, Wyllie pleaded no contest to two charges of second-degree murder.

The crash happened on Avenue 200 and Spacer Drive, south of Tulare. According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Wyllie, of Springville, drove despite texts telling her not to. She had been drinking at a friend’s house and at a Visalia restaurant before the crash.

Wyllie will have to serve 19 years before she is eligible for a parole hearing, according to the district attorney’s office. A statement from the district attorney states the office plans to be present at Wyllie’s future parole hearing to argue against early release.

“If you truly love and care for others, never drive under the influence,” Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said in a statement. “Please call someone, use rideshare, or just don’t get behind the wheel.”

According to online reports and a GoFundMe set up for the family, the Espinosas were returning from an Easter trip to Yosemite National Park when they were struck.