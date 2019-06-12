Visalia man guilty of molesting young girls in Tulare and Fresno counties, jury says

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 47-year-old Visalia man was found guilty Wednesday of 14 counts of child molestation, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Pedro Salinas committed 13 of the felony crimes in Visalia and one in Fresno County.

The victims were two girls. One was molested between the ages of 7 and 15 and the other between the ages of 9 and 10. The crimes occurred between 2008 and 2017, prosecutors said.

Salinas faces 132 years-to-life in prison during his next court appearance July 15 in Tulare County Superior Court. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Salinas was convicted of forcible sexual penetration on a child, forcible lewd acts upon a child, attempted lewd acts upon a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and forcible sodomy on a child.