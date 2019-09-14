Visalia police make no arrests after alleged school shooting post

Schools across the U.S. dealing with gun threats Schools across the country are increasing security or closing as they deal with threats to safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida attack. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Schools across the country are increasing security or closing as they deal with threats to safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida attack.

A possible shooting threat made toward Valley Oak Middle School and Golden West High School was determined not to be credible, according to a news release from Visalia police.

A child posted on social media on Friday, warning students not to go to school because of a shooting threat, police said.

Detectives visited the child’s home and determined there was no active threat or potential risk.

The case remains under investigation, Visalia police said.