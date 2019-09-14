Crime
Visalia police make no arrests after alleged school shooting post
A possible shooting threat made toward Valley Oak Middle School and Golden West High School was determined not to be credible, according to a news release from Visalia police.
A child posted on social media on Friday, warning students not to go to school because of a shooting threat, police said.
Detectives visited the child’s home and determined there was no active threat or potential risk.
The case remains under investigation, Visalia police said.
