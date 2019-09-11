Gov. Newsom offers $50,000 reward for info in Fresno County shooting that left 2 teens dead

Sheriff, parent plead for leads in slaying of two teens at party Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims leads a news conference in which the public's help is sought in solving the fatal shooting of Kayla DeBorde, 19, and William Harris, 17, at a party near Easton on Jan. 29, 2016. Mims said the two were innocent v Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims leads a news conference in which the public's help is sought in solving the fatal shooting of Kayla DeBorde, 19, and William Harris, 17, at a party near Easton on Jan. 29, 2016. Mims said the two were innocent v

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $50,000 in reward money for information in a shooting that left two teenagers dead outside of Fresno.

Kayla DeBorde, 19, and William Harris, 17, were killed Jan. 29, 2016, when a brawl broke out and 35 shots were fired into a crowd at a birthday party at a home on Orange Avenue south of Adams Avenue, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities estimate as many as 300 people were at the party. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m.

DeBorde was the mother to an 18-month-old girl. Harris’ family described him as an “outstanding young man” who was involved in his church. He was set to graduate high school that summer. Both attended Washington Union High in Easton, and the killings rocked the close-knit community.

More than 100 people gathered in a church in the town of less than 2,500 people to mourn their deaths days following the killings.

In 2016, Sheriff Margaret Mims said the slayings followed a combination of alcohol, firearms and a party widely shared on social media.

Despite the presence of many witnesses and pleas from family members, detectives haven’t cracked the case.

California law allows the governor to issue the $50,000 reward following a request from local law enforcement, according to the governor’s office.

Valley Crime Stoppers previously announced a reward of $3,500 for information leading to an arrest in the double homicide. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department at 559-600-8204.

Also Wednesday, Newsom offered a $50,000 reward in the 20-year-old cold case homicide of Teresa Madrigal, a 33-year-old woman shopping in Riverside County the day before her body was found by authorities 60 miles away in San Diego County.