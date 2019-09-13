Murder among charges filed against driver in hit-and-run with Visalia bicyclist

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 40-year-old man suspected of striking and killing a bicyclist while driving in Visalia earlier this week was charged with murder Friday.

Manuel Mesa is also suspected of being under the influence at the time of the collision Wednesday on Court Street near the Modoc Bike Trail and of fleeing from the scene.

He was charged with one count of murder, one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The counts are enhanced with special allegations, because he left the scene and because he possesses a prior strike conviction (assault with a deadly weapon) and almost a dozen other felony convictions, including animal cruelty, possession of a firearm and reckless evading of a peace officer, among others.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He faces life in prison if convicted of all charges.