Visalia bicyclist struck and dragged to death by alleged drunk driver, police say

Visalia Police Department

A woman riding a bicycle was killed Wednesday afternoon after she was struck and ran over by a car, Visalia police said.

Manuel Mesa, the alleged driver of the vehicle that struck the woman, was believed to be under the influence, Visalia police added.

Officers said the bicyclist failed to stop for traffic while traveling east on the Modoc Ditch Bike Trail and trying to cross Court Street.

As she tried to cross the intersection, she was hit.

Police said Mesa, 40, initially stopped after hitting the woman.

But he then fled the scene, and in the process, ran over the woman as she was trying to get up and dragged her for almost 200 yards, according to officers.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Officers later found Mesa and the vehicle.

Mesa was arrested for DUI causing bodily injury or death, hit-and-run and homicide.