Drive-by injures man seated on porch, witnesses tell Fresno police

Stock photo

A man who was drinking with others on a front porch was shot early Sunday in southeast Fresno.

Officers and paramedics arrived to a home on Tulare and Maple avenues around 1:40 a.m. after 12 shots were picked up by ShotSpotter, according to a Fresno police news release.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, who had been shot once in the arm. He was walking to a car, in order to be taken by witnesses to the hospital.

He was extremely intoxicated, police said, and refused to cooperate with authorities.

Witnesses at the home were also drunk and uncooperative, police say. They told officers that they didn’t know the victim.

The group were on the porch when they heard the gunshots, they told police, and they ducked down.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.