Overnight apartment shooting leaves 1 dead in central Fresno, police say

Fresno police continued to search for clues on Saturday after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex just after midnight.

The man, who is in his 30s and not yet identified, was shot at least once in the upper body and died at the scene. He was found by officers who responded just after 12 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Swift Avenue.

Lt. Stephen Viveros said officers were dispatched by multiple 911 calls about a disturbance in the area. There are no Shotspotter systems in that area, he said.

Police investigated throughout the morning and day. Homicide detectives were canvassing the area for information.

Police could not provide information on a motive or suspects involved in the shooting.