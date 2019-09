This Jan. 14, 2019, photo released by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office shows Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera. MERCED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A suspect who allegedly shot a Merced County Sheriff’s sergeant was reported Thursday to be in custody near Coalinga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A spokesman for the Coalinga office of the CHP said a pursuit of Guadalupe Lopez Herrera, 51, ended north of Lassen Avenue.