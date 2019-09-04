Crime

Merced deputy wounded in shooting in Merced County, authorities confirm

A Merced County sheriff’s deputy was wounded Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in the Dos Palos area, authorities have confirmed.

Few details were immediately available.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. The exact location was unclear.

Deputy Daryl Allen told the Sun-Star authorities do not believe the deputy’s injuries are life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

This story will be updated.

