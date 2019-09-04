Suspect arrested, charged with murder in August stabbing death in central fresno

Man stabbed to death near Tower District Police are investigating a stabbing after one man was killed in central Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating a stabbing after one man was killed in central Fresno.

A 22-year-old Fresno man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a 38-year-old man in central Fresno in early August, Fresno police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Iziae Lopez, was arrested by detectives, according to a news release. Lopez had been booked at the Fresno County jail for a probation violation, but was charged with murder Wednesday.

Christopher Harper was found stabbed in the upper torso area in Central Fresno, near the Tower District on Aug. 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez has a violent and criminal history, according to the news release. The police department did not release details on the homicide’s motive.

Police had previously said a disturbance had broken out between Harper, a female and male before the stabbing took place.

Fresno police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP, or contact homicide detectives V. Miranda at 559-621-2452 or detective M. Alvarez at 559-621-2441.