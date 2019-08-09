Man stabbed to death near Tower District in central Fresno, police say

Man stabbed to death near Tower District Police are investigating a stabbing after one man was killed in central Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating a stabbing after one man was killed in central Fresno.

A 38-year-old man died Friday night in central Fresno after he was stabbed in the upper torso area, police said.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the Tower District, around Belmont Avenue and Park Street.

Lt. Bill Dooley said a witness told officers the victim was running and screaming while bleeding.

Officers found the man and believe he was stabbed once.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

No suspects have been located and the motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Police have not found any witnesses to the stabbing and are canvassing the area.

Belmont between Van Ness and San Pablo Avenues remained closed off for investigation.