Police announce arrest of suspect who allegedly tried to lure children from school

Police in Fresno, California, have arrested a suspect who may have used this car to lure children from schools. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno police on Friday reported the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to lure children away from their schools on Aug. 26.

The attempts to lure the children were unsuccessful, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping, annoying and molesting.

The car involved in the cases was described as possibly a 2014 to 2016 Mazda C3 that was seen on Gettysburg Avenue near Vinland Elementary School at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 26, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police planned to release more information later Friday.