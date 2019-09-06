Crime
Police announce arrest of suspect who allegedly tried to lure children from school
Fresno police on Friday reported the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to lure children away from their schools on Aug. 26.
The attempts to lure the children were unsuccessful, police said.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping, annoying and molesting.
The car involved in the cases was described as possibly a 2014 to 2016 Mazda C3 that was seen on Gettysburg Avenue near Vinland Elementary School at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 26, according to police.
Police planned to release more information later Friday.
