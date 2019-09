The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office investigates a homicide near Visalia, CA on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in a rural area of Tulare County.

The victim was found around 2:20 p.m. on Avenue 352, between Road 100 and Road 112, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is about 10 miles north of Visalia, near Henry Kampen Dairy.

No other details were immediately available.