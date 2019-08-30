Fresno judge calls accused DUI driver an ‘extreme danger’ in crash that killed woman, 22

Joshua Parker, 34, was arrested Saturday afternoon after Fresno police say the SUV he was driving crashed into a big rig, killing a 22-year-old female passenger. Fresno Police Department

Joshua Parker, the man charged in a fatal car crash that killed 22-year-old Mina Serrano, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Friday, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The crash happened Aug. 17 around 11 a.m. on Belmont Avenue between Cedar and Barton avenues.

Police said Parker was speeding east on Belmont, with passengers Serrano and a 2-year-old in a white SUV, when he sideswiped a car and then slammed into the back of a parked big rig.

Serrano died at the scene and Parker was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries. The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution but appeared to be in good condition.

Moments before the crash, police said Serrano called her relatives to tell them she and Parker were having problems.

Parker’s attorney, Naser Nekumanesh, asked Judge Jon Kapetan to reduce his client’s bail so Parker could leave jail and tend to a medical condition.

Nekumanesh said that while he didn’t know exactly what Parker’s medical problems were, he believed it was from injuries he received in the fatal car crash.

Kapetan was not sympathetic and did not agree to release Parker from jail. “I find it almost offensive,” Kapetan said of the request.

Parker has one prior strike for residential burglary and was driving on a suspended license when he crashed. “I find that he is an extreme danger to society,” the judge said.

Parker’s bail would remain at $223,800. Kapetan asked prosecutor Esmeralda Garcia if she wanted to increase the amount. She said that’s being considered.

Parker also is charged with DUI causing injury, child abuse and endangerment, driving on a suspended or revoked license and speeding.

If found guilty on all charges, his maximum sentence would be 20 years in prison.

He will be back in court Oct. 11 for a pre-preliminary hearing.