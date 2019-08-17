Woman calls family from SUV to report disturbance, dies moments later in crash with big rig

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A woman died Saturday morning after the SUV she was in smashed into a big rig in southeast Fresno, moments after she called her family to report a disturbance inside the vehicle.

Details about what led to the fatal crash are not yet clear, but police said there was possibly a disturbance inside the SUV between the 22-year-old woman and the 35-year-old driver.

Lt. Charlie Chamalbide could not say how the man and woman were related or to whom a 2-year-old child in the back seat belonged. But, he said, family members of the woman told officers about her phone call moments before the crash.

“She had called them prior to the accident saying they were having some problems,” Chamalbide said.

Chamalbide said police are looking into whether the case involved domestic violence as well as whether the man was driving drunk.

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. on Belmont Avenue between Cedar and Barton avenues.

Chamalbide said that before crashing into the big rig, the SUV sideswiped a parked car and several pallets of merchandise that had just been unloaded off the big rig for delivery to a nearby store.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries; he was being interviewed there by a police officer.

The 2-year-old child who was in the back seat of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Chamalbide said the child did not appear hurt from the crash.

The names of the woman and the man were being withheld.