Attorney for Fresno family law lawyer charged with sex crimes says charges false

A family law attorney charged with sex crimes with a minor pleaded not guilty in Fresno County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lassley Walters, 39, was arrested in early August and charged with seven felonies, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, sodomy of a person under 16 years old and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Court records show the alleged crimes happened between May 23, 2015, to July 1 of this year. Walters has been a practicing attorney since 2008 and specializes in family law, estate planning and probate law.

The criminal complaint filed against Walters shows that her alleged sexual contact with the male victim started when he was under 14 years of age. It also says that the alleged crime occurred “while the defendant Jennifer Lassley Walters resided with, and had recurring access to, the child. “

Her attorney, Mark Broughton, called the charges against Walters completely false.

“There are certain facts that will come out,” Broughton said. “And we expect to prove the allegations are false.”

Broughton would not elaborate on what those facts are. He also declined to say how Walters knows the victim.

If convicted of all charges, Walters could spend 19 years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

Broughton said Walters continues to practice law and has received support from the community.

“No one believes these allegations,” he said.

Walter is due back in court Sept. 4 when Judge Don Penner will rule on a request by deputy district attorney Kaitlin Drake for a protective order for the victim.

Walters is out of custody on a $270,000 bond.