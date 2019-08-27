Driver killed a motorcyclist and fled. Recognize this truck?

Police say this 2016-2019 Toyota Tacoma may be linked to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on Aug. 5 in central Fresno. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police are asking for help finding the driver of a Toyota Tacoma involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Aug. 5 in central Fresno.

The crash took place about 6:30 p.m. at East Olive and North Angus avenues. Police say the dark gray or black Tacoma Limited, with a roof rack and a bedcover is a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact detective Robert Cegielski at 559-621-5064 or Detective Andrew Rochin at 559-621-5065 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.