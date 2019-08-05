Man killed in motorcycle crash in central Fresno, police say

A 53-year-old male died from his injuries Monday night after being involved in a motorcycle crash in central Fresno.

The incident happened around 6:24 p.m. at North Angus Street and East Olive Avenue. Officers found the motorcyclist and his bike on the ground but there was no indication of how that happened, Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

It’s unknown how the man was hit or in which direction he was driving, Chamalbide said. There were no vehicles around that had been involved, and the motorcycle didn’t have signs of being struck.

Witnesses told officers the rider attempted to avoid a vehicle, but Chamalbide said officers still weren’t sure.

The man was found unconscious with major injuries and transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The rider’s name has not been released.